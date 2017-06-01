Roman Reigns Responds To RAW Announcement, Nigel McGuinness WWE Photo Shoot Video, John Cena
– Below is video from Nigel McGuinness’ first official photo shoot. Nigel will be calling next weekend’s United Kingdom Title tournament with Michael Cole and William Regal:
– WWE has announced that Monday’s RAW from New Orleans will feature United States Champion Roman Reigns defending against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Handicap Match. Reigns tweeted the following in response to the announcement:
Line them up and I'll run right thru 'em. #AhhhhYessir #Raw https://t.co/k5NEsGtVFI
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 6, 2017
– John Cena tweeted this new video from the gym and tagged WWE Champion AJ Styles as they prepare to do battle at the Royal Rumble later this month:
440lb 'pause bench' @AJStylesOrg will understand why at #RoyalRumble I can kick out at 2! @WWE @TapouT #EarnTheDay pic.twitter.com/ZUgkpylmvJ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017