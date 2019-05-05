Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Saying He Can’t Appear On RAW

WWE’s response to the record low ratings for Raw and SmackDown LIVE this week is to strongly tease Roman Reigns appearing on Raw tomorrow night.

Reigns proclaimed Saturday via Twitter that he had “some business” to take care of this Monday on Raw. WWE, however, said that will not be the case.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

Reigns fired back this morning, saying he intends to kick off Raw.

😂😂 Just have my music ready.

I’ll be kicking things off on #Raw right at 8pm. https://t.co/DJsTczTKAF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 5, 2019

Reigns is available for Raw since WWE officially postponed a SmackDown LIVE event that was scheduled for Monday night in Corbin, Kentucky. According to PWInsider, the decision was made this past week so that several SmackDown LIVE Superstars can appear on Raw to push storylines heading into Money in the Bank.

Raw averaged 2,158,000 viewers, the lowest in the program’s history aside from Christmas and New Year’s Eve episodes that were taped and shouldn’t count for any comparisons.

SmackDown LIVE averaged 1,833,000 viewers, the lowest number for the show since the 2016 brand split and its move to airing live on Tuesday nights.