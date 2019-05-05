Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Saying He Can’t Appear On RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE’s response to the record low ratings for Raw and SmackDown LIVE this week is to strongly tease Roman Reigns appearing on Raw tomorrow night.

Reigns proclaimed Saturday via Twitter that he had “some business” to take care of this Monday on Raw. WWE, however, said that will not be the case.

Reigns fired back this morning, saying he intends to kick off Raw.

Reigns is available for Raw since WWE officially postponed a SmackDown LIVE event that was scheduled for Monday night in Corbin, Kentucky. According to PWInsider, the decision was made this past week so that several SmackDown LIVE Superstars can appear on Raw to push storylines heading into Money in the Bank.

Raw averaged 2,158,000 viewers, the lowest in the program’s history aside from Christmas and New Year’s Eve episodes that were taped and shouldn’t count for any comparisons.

SmackDown LIVE averaged 1,833,000 viewers, the lowest number for the show since the 2016 brand split and its move to airing live on Tuesday nights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR