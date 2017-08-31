Roman Reigns Says He Is Neither A Babyface Nor A Heel

In an interview with ESPN.com, Roman Reigns was asked if his character is a babyface or a heel and here was his response:

“To me, I’m neither. If I’m totally off here, then I’m totally off, but I’m the first of my type. I’m the first true gray area guy … just being what he was born to be.”

Reigns continued, “I don’t go out there and act crazy and flail around and be a heel. I don’t come out there smiling and kissing babies, telling each town it’s my favorite town at the end of the night. I keep it real. Sometimes I’m in a good mood. Sometimes I’m in a bad one. I want my character to be as human as possible, but not just a regular human that you see every single day.”

Reigns mentioned that being this way makes his character more versatile:

“It’s just one of those things that helps me work with everybody. It’s not about, ‘Well, we can’t tell this story because it’s two bad guys going against each other, or it’s two good guys.’ I can adjust to any way [we want to do it],” he said. “I can wrestle any way I want. Sometimes you fight pissed off. Sometimes you fight smart with technique. It just depends.”