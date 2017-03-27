Roman Reigns Says The Undertaker’s Age Means Nothing To Him, Lilian Garcia On The Price Is Right

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns, who asked The Big Dog about facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. During this brief interview, The Deadman’s age came up as Reigns got asked if he can still go at 51 (The Undertaker actually turned 52 on Friday).

“He’s The Deadman. You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense,” Reigns replied.

“Come on, man. He could be 80 and still go, I think. What he’s done and how long he’s done it for I think he can do anything. So I don’t even worry about age or anything like that.”

Reigns also revealed his best bench press, squat and power clean numbers, and what he thinks are the greatest WrestleMania matches of all-time.

– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia will appear as a contestant on The Price Is Right this Friday on CBS as part of a “College Rivalry” special between alumni from Clemson University and her alma mater, the University of South Carolina.