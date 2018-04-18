Roman Reigns Sends Message To Samoa Joe, Carmella Issues Statement To Haters

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Roman Reigns is slated to face Samoa Joe at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view event next month despite Joe being moved to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up. WWE sent out this video of Reigns sending a message to Joe while working Wednesday’s live event in South Africa:

– Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella sent out the following tweet to all of her haters:

