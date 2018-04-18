Roman Reigns Sends Message To Samoa Joe, Carmella Issues Statement To Haters

– Roman Reigns is slated to face Samoa Joe at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view event next month despite Joe being moved to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up. WWE sent out this video of Reigns sending a message to Joe while working Wednesday’s live event in South Africa:
“While you’re on Twitter talking selfies @SamoaJoe, I’m in #WWECapeTown holding down #MyYard!” – @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/IFLNfBTxIe
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
– Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella sent out the following tweet to all of her haters:
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 18, 2018