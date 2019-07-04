Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts On AEW

In an interview with TheSportster.com, Roman Reigns was asked about AEW being competition for WWE and here was Reigns’ response:

“I’ll just say this. It’s all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there… Competition? No, there’s no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we’re doing. We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom, we are world class all the way through.”

“Is it another option? Sure.” For wrestlers around the world and in the locker room, (even WWE’s) AEW is ‘another option and another place to get a cheque.’”

Reigns added “I’m never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing.”