Roman Reigns Thanks Supporters (Video), NXT Preview, The Bellas Birthdays

– Above is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns talking to Mike Rome after the big win over The Miz on last night’s RAW. Reigns says he feels good about the win and was informed by Dean Ambrose that he’s now a Grand Slam Champion. Reigns says it’s no secret that he’s had a rough few months, he’s missed some time but this goes to show that if you’re passionate about something and you’re persistent about it, you can make it happen if you believe in it, no matter what gets in your way. Reigns thanks all of his supporters and says he wouldn’t have these opportunities if it weren’t for his team. Reigns indicates that he will be issuing Open Challenges soon.

– The Bella Twins turn 34 years old today while former WCW star Jerry Flynn turns 58, WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan turns 75 and ECW Original Shane Douglas turns 54.

