Roman Reigns Update Following Braun Strowman Attack, Mickie James On Her RAW Return, Sheamus & Cesaro

– As noted, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys is now official for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. In the Fallout video above, the #1 contenders talk to Mike Rome after last night’s RAW and say they’re taking back what’s theirs and sending The Hardys back to where they belong – the WWE Encyclopedia.

– WWE’s storyline update on Roman Reigns following last night’s brutal attack by Braun Strowman notes that he is suffering from internal injuries, cracked ribs and a possible separated shoulder. As noted, Reigns vs. Braun should be announced soon for the Payback pay-per-view.

– Mickie James tweeted the following on returning to RAW in the “Superstar Shakeup” on last night’s show: