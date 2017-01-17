Roman Reigns Vs. Kevin Owens Promo, Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, WWE Hall Of Fame Pre-sale Update
– Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
It's @WWE Universal Champion @FightOwensFight vs. @WWERomanReigns LIVE Jan. 29 at WWE #RoyalRumble, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/naMHAJRUYL
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017
– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze. Mojo was not wearing his “Hype Bros.” gear.
– WWE announced on Twitter tonight that “TWEETS” is another Ticketmaster code for the WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale that begins tomorrow morning. They also tweeted this link to order from the pre-sale:
Want #WWEHOF Tickets before anyone else? Use the code TWEETS tomorrow at 10 AM ET at https://t.co/pk8nQxeaVz for our online-only pre-sale! pic.twitter.com/C228WxYgdR
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017