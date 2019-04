Lars Sullivan responded to some fan comments on Instagram and teased a match with Roman Reigns now that both are on the Smackdown Live brand.

“I’ll take a dump in his yard,” said Sullivan.

When asked who he would go after next, Sullivan stated:

“Good question. I’ll make my final decision as SmackDown is starting this Tuesday.”

When asked about when he’ll become WWE Champion, Sullivan said “within 18 months is my realistic goal.”