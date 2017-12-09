Roman Reigns vs. Triple H Video, Results & More From Abu Dhabi

Here are the results from the second night of WWE action in Abu Dhabi:

* Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe

* Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas

* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage match

* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Elias performed a song

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over Triple H. After the match, The Bar and Samoa Joe attacked Reigns but Triple H made the save along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Reigns and Triple H shook hands

Here is video of the Reigns vs. Triple H post-match antics:

Triple H saving Roman Reigns after the match with him from Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus.

