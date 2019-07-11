Roman Reigns Wins A Very Special Award

WWE announced the following:

WWE and the ESPYS have made history tonight!

For the first time ever at this year’s ESPYS, Best WWE Moment was awarded on the red carpet. Fans have been able to vote once a day and named Roman Reigns’ triumphant return to Monday Night Raw the moment of the year!

“For to me just to be able to be healthy was the only award I needed. This is just so flattering for everyone to kind of lift me up and show me that support system and love from everybody,” Reigns said. “It was never about awards or anything like that. It was just about awareness, it was just about sharing my story and hopefully someone could use it for a little bit of hope.”