Roman Reigns Wins WWE IC Title On Tonight’s RAW (Video, Photos)

Roman Reigns defeated The Miz in the main event of tonight’s RAW from Houston to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
This is Reigns’ first run with the WWE Intercontinental Title. Miz won the title back at the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view with a win over Dean Ambrose.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
QUIET ON THE SET! @mikethemiz needs complete focus as he prepares to defend the #ICTitle! #RAW pic.twitter.com/O3UmhNhWMj
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017
Will The #BigDog claim his first-ever #ICTitle win tonight? #RAW @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/T0k4rjmJ4X
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017
Take your time, @mikethemiz…
The #ICChampion is in no rush to fight @WWERomanReigns! #RAW #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/624urpRvLv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 21, 2017
Just when you count @mikethemiz out, he comes back KICKING… and DDT'ing! #RAW #ICTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/u93MFC4TSv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 21, 2017
.@WWERomanReigns is LOCKED and LOADED for a #SupermanPunch, but @mikethemiz COUNTERS! #RAW #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/4NDcqUKGHO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 21, 2017
JUST LIKE THAT! Congratulations to your NEWWWWWW #ICChampion, @WWERomanReigns! #RAW #ICTitle #AndNew pic.twitter.com/jZNBNp0Zx1
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017
Believe in The #BigDog. #RAW #AndNew #ICTitle@WWERomanReigns @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/dh70Hinc0Y
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017
#TheBigDog is now a GRAND SLAM CHAMPION as @WWERomanReigns captures his first #ICTitle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/JgUB1x9P5H
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2017