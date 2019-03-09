Roman Reigns – WWE WrestleMania 36, Chris Jericho’s Message To Critics

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Chris Jericho had the following message for wrestling fans and critics:

– In an interview with WFF in France, Roman Reigns commented on who he would like to face at next year’s Wrestlemania:

“I think I’d like to close the show, and I think I’d like to wrestle Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. I think I’d like to get my rematch one year from now.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR