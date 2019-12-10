Ronda Rousey Addresses Her Status With WWE

In an interview with People.com, Ronda Rousey addressed her status with WWE:

“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.”

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention,” she says. “I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half ass in both.”

“The girls are doing amazing right now. I really don’t think that I’m that necessary in what’s going on. I think they’re crushing it and I really did want to bring a spotlight to what they’re doing and let them stand in it. And I think it’s kind of better, they’re better off with me taking a step away right now, and kind of finding their stride without me.”

“And I would love to add to what they’re doing. I don’t want to ever be a hindrance or take away from what they’re doing or steal the spotlight from some up and coming girls that deserve it more than me.”