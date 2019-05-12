Ronda Rousey Addresses The Differences Between MMA And WWE

During an interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi, Ronda Rousey commented on the differences between MMA fighting and WWE:
“It’s physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more,” Rousey said. “The training camp, the weeks leading up to it, the press, and going to sleep every night thinking about it. That’s the real wear and tear, not so much the physical part of it. With fights you assume, ‘Okay, I’ll give myself at least a month to recover after that.’ It’s a peaking system, you allow yourself to peak and crash. With WWE it’s just a grind and it’s non-stop, I did the easy version, everybody else does 300 days a year. Their bodies don’t get to rest as much as ours in MMA, but their minds get to rest a lot more in MMA I feel like. There’s no pressure on anything.”
View this post on Instagram
Interviewing @RondaRousey over the years has always been a fun experience, but when we sat down recently in California my chat with Ronda quickly became one of my favorite interviews. She was open, funny and so entertaining to catch up with. I’m beyond grateful she was willing to have this conversation and I think you’ll really enjoy hearing what she has to say. Here’s a sneak peak of our interview which comes out Sunday at noon EST on UFC.com …