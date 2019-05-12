Ronda Rousey Addresses The Differences Between MMA And WWE

During an interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi, Ronda Rousey commented on the differences between MMA fighting and WWE:

“It’s physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more,” Rousey said. “The training camp, the weeks leading up to it, the press, and going to sleep every night thinking about it. That’s the real wear and tear, not so much the physical part of it. With fights you assume, ‘Okay, I’ll give myself at least a month to recover after that.’ It’s a peaking system, you allow yourself to peak and crash. With WWE it’s just a grind and it’s non-stop, I did the easy version, everybody else does 300 days a year. Their bodies don’t get to rest as much as ours in MMA, but their minds get to rest a lot more in MMA I feel like. There’s no pressure on anything.”