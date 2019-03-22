Ronda Rousey Addresses WrestleMania 35 Main Event Rumor

In her latest video blog, Ronda Rousey commented on the internet rumor that her Wrestlemania 35 match might not close the show:

“I feel like I’ve already done everything necessary to make sure it’s the main event. It’s gotten to the point where people are talking about there’s rumors that it might not be the main event. But it seems like such a forgone conclusion. And I feel like I’ve already done everything I possibly can.”

Rousey’s husband Travis also commented on the matter:

“There’s rumors that it may not be the main event,” he said. “So you know what that means? People already know it’s the main event.”