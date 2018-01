The early betting odds for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event have been released. Rousey is favored to win the match.

Rousey told TMZ Sports on Thursday’s that in fact she won’t be appearing at the event and here’s why:

“I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting Mile 22 and I won’t be back until mid-February.”

She added that she hasn’t signed any deal with WWE yet either.