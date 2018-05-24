Ronda Rousey Advertised For WWE Live Event In Japan

Ronda Rousey has been added to the August 31st WWE live event at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. As of writing, Rousey’s opponent for the live event has not been confirmed.

WWE is advertising her for the following events:

– Raw TV Event: May 28th in Richmond, VA

– Raw TV Event: June 11th, in Little Rock, AR

– MITB Event: June 17th, in Chicago, Illinois

– Raw TV Event: June 18th in Grand Rapids, MI

– WWE Live Event: June 24th in Anaheim, CA

– Raw TV Event: June 25th in San Diego, CA

– WWE Live Event: July 7th in New York City

– WWE Live Event: July 8th in Bridgeport, CT

– Raw TV Event: July 16th in Buffalo, NY

– Raw TV Event: August 20th in Brooklyn NY

– Raw TV Event: August 27th in Toronto, CA

– WWE Live Event: August 31 in Osaka, Japan