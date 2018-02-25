Ronda Rousey Appears At Elimination Chamber PPV

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey made an appearance by signing her WWE contract in the ring with Kurt Angle, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It ended with Rousey putting Triple H through a table and McMahon slapping Rousey. This led to McMahon getting out of the ring and Rousey signed the contract.

The following is a recap of our coverage of the segment:

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle walked out to the ring for the contract signing. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also out there. McMahon said that tonight is about history as they sign one of the greatest talents in the world. Triple H said that they all are trying to take the WWE to the next level. He compared Rousey to Angle.

Triple H hyped Rousey’s accomplishments. Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey came out to the ring to sign her official WWE Raw contract. McMahon welcomed her to the WWE and gave Ronda the chance to talk. Ronda said that this moment makes speechless as the fans chant her name. She started to tear up and said that she wouldn’t be here without her hero, Roddy Piper. She said that he is an inspiration to her and her career. She said that she wants to earn the respect of the fans. Triple H noted that she didn’t want anything special put in the contract. There are no perks, private jets. She said that she doesn’t want to be treated special.

Triple H noted that by signing this contract, she will be wrestling at WrestleMania. Ronda said that she wants to earn a title match. Triple H and Angle started to argue as Ronda was about to sign the contract. Ronda picked up on it and asked if Angle wanted to say something. Angle kissed up to McMahon and Triple H about how brilliant they are. Angle said that they couldn’t wait to have her here. He said that they wanted to punish her for what happened at WrestleMania 31. Triple H told Angle to shut up and let Ronda have her moment. HHH said that Angle was not feeling well this week and was gonna get Angle to the doctor. McMahon tried to downplay the moment and admitted that Ronda embarrassed them but also impressed them.

She praised Ronda and said that they wanted her in WWE. Angle said that McMahon told him earlier that she could take Ronda. This led to Ronda staring her down and Triple H broke them up. Ronda shoved him off of her and he tried to calm her down. Ronda picked up Triple H and slammed him through the table. McMahon slapped Ronda who then stared her down and McMahon got out of the ring. Ronda signed the contract to end the segment.