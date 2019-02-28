Ronda Rousey Calls Becky Lynch A Dumbass, The Bella Twins Spar

— Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continued their war of words on social media.

On Raw last Monday, Lynch attacked Rousey with a crutch before getting subdued and arrested. Rousey then called Vince McMahon down to the ring but was instead met by Stephanie McMahon, who barely got a word out before Rousey pleaded that the McMahons drop the charges against Lynch, reinstate her from suspension and place “The Man” back into the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35. When Stephanie refused, Rousey laid the title and walked out of the ring.

Lynch took a shot at Rousey for abandoning the title, and “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” responded by calling her a dumbass.

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

