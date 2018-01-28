Ronda Rousey Comments On Signing With The WWE

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has officially signed with the WWE. ESPN released an article after the Royal Rumble, which Rousey appeared followed the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Rousey has agreed to terms with WWE to perform for the company as a full-time professional wrestler.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne of her decision to join WWE. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey told ESPN of wanting to wrestle professionally. “And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”