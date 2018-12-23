Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Helped Asuka Win SmackDown Women’s Title At WWE TLC (Video)

Ronda Rousey explains why she helped Asuka win the SmackDown Women’s Championship WWE TLC.

At WWE TLC, Asuka beat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Asuka owes part of her win to Ronda Rousey. Lynch and Flair were battling atop one of the ladders when the Raw Women’s Champion showed up. Rousey pushed the ladder over, sending Lynch and Flair out of the ring.

In a YouTube Q&A from her farm, Rousey explained why she helped Asuka at TLC (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

“I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I’ve always have. I didn’t really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn’t seem too thrilled about that,” Rousey said.

“At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them. I don’t have to explain my actions to anybody. I was completely justified by my actions. Payback is a bitch and Asuka deserves to be champion more than either of them. She’s never had to cheat. She never had to walk out of a match because she was losing. She’s just the best and now she’s the champ.”

Rousey also talked about her feud with Nia Jax, Stephanie McMahon putting together a Gauntlet Match on Raw last week to determine her next opponent, her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Natalya tomorrow night on Raw, and more.