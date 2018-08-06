Ronda Rousey Fires Shot At Bayley and Sasha Banks, Xia Brookside Is Ready For The Mae Young Classic

– A photo Bayley shared on Instagram of herself with Sasha Banks on Thursday drew a negative response from Ronda Rousey.

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet” replied in the comments, “fauxhorsewomen.”

Banks quickly responded to Rousey’s remark, writing, “I hope Alexa wins (hahaha).”

Sasha and Ronda having words 👀 pic.twitter.com/CzEZilzWev — Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) August 2, 2018

Bayley responded to Rousey with the following: “tell your girls to get some ring gear. We’re waiting.”

In other words—hair up, square up 😡 pic.twitter.com/kLNA5YJLil — huggers & bosses 🤗😎 (@BayleyPromoWWE) August 3, 2018

Rousey and Bayley’s banter is in reference to a simmering rivalry between WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Rousey Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke). Both groups had a confrontation behind the scenes at the Mae Young Classic last year (sans Sasha, who was doing a media tour in Australia), but WWE didn’t follow up on it.

– In the video below, 19-year-old Xia Brookside and her father, WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside, talk about Xia’s upcoming WWE Network debut as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she will be the youngest competitor.