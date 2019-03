Ronda Rousey got criticized by legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette for “breaking the 4th wall” in her recent tweets with Becky Lynch:

I hate it when the people I've really been enjoying have to remind us it's all fake when trying to be real. Guess I'll go back to watching Curse of Oak Island, at least there really is SOMETHING down there. https://t.co/XKmqG5WYut

— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 1, 2019