Ronda Rousey Hypes Her Appearance At WWE Elimination Chamber

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has commented on her contract signing at Elimination Chamber tonight.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Elias (Last Entrant) vs. Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz (First Entrant) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

Singles Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka – If Jax Wins, She’s Added To Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey will sign her official WWE Raw contract at the Elimination Chamber

Singles Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus & Cesaro © vs. Apollo & Titus O’Neil

Kickoff Show Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Miztourage