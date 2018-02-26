Ronda Rousey Hypes Her Appearance On Tonight’s Raw

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey made an appearance by signing her WWE contract in the ring with Kurt Angle, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. It ended with Rousey putting Triple H through a table and McMahon slapping Rousey.

Rousey confirmed in a tweet that she would be appearing on tonight’s episode of Raw.

“Apparently I have some “explaining to do” – Tune in to #Raw tonight to hear it @WWE”