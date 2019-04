In her latest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey spoofed the internet reports that she will be leaving WWE after Wrestlemania. Rousey joked that the “the rumors are true” and she will be leaving WWE to start the next chapter of her life… as a jazz musician. Various clips were shown of Rousey playing a saxophone backstage at WWE live events with various cameos from WWE stars.

