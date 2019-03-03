Ronda Rousey Legitimately Frustrated With Becky Lynch?

According to a report on diva-dirt.com, there is belief that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have possibly “worked themselves into a shoot” during their recent Twitter exchange. Sources from the website have indicated that Rousey is legitimately upset with Lynch.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com commented further on Rousey:

“Beyond that, Rousey’s terminology on the microphone is widely known in WWE to be confusing and anticlimactic. Everyone we’ve spoken to within the company believes that Rousey’s frustration is real.”