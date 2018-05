WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland at the SEG Geneva Arena. At the show, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE live event debut by teaming up with Natalya and Ember Moon to take on the team of Mickie James, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

The finish of the match saw Rousey take down James then applied the armbar for the quick submission.