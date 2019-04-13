Ronda Rousey Makes Strong Statement, WWE Confirms Injury

– WWE released the following statement regarding Nia Jax having surgery:

“Nia Jax announced on Twitter that she will be out of action as she undergoes surgery to repair both of her ACLs. Jax relayed that she’s been dealing with pain in both knees due to injuries over the past year and is grateful for the support of the WWE Universe.”

– During her latest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey made the following statement:

“I’ve come to accept that my accomplishments will only be appreciated after I’m like… dead and even then probably not.”