Ronda Rousey Match Announced For WWE RAW

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be in action this Monday night on Raw at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as she teams up with Natalya against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WWE announced the match this morning.

With the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks at Royal Rumble rapidly approaching, the two Superstars will cross paths this Monday on Raw when they face off in tag team action as Rousey teams up with Natalya to take on Banks and Bayley on the red brand.

With the animosity between The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Boss ramping up over the past week, both on the last edition of Raw and on social media, what will it look like when the two have a chance to get their hands on one another just six nights before their title clash? And how will their respective best friends, Natalya and Bayley, impact the dynamic in this first-ever tag team match?

Find out when Raw airs live on USA Network at 8/7 C this Monday night!