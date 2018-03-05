Ronda Rousey Might Make Her MSG Debut Soon, Talking Smack Returning This Weekend

– Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE officials have talked about bringing former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to New York City for her Madison Square Garden debut at the Friday, March 16th live event. The sports entertainment company has already announced that she will appear on every episode of Monday Night Raw from now until WrestleMania 34.

– A live Talking Smack episode will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. As usual, WWE will air the pre-show at 7pm EST.