Pwinsider.com is reporting that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is no longer advertised for next week’s Raw in Dallas, Texas or the following week in Cleveland, Ohio. Rousey is scheduled for the April 2nd WrestleMania go home show.

The original plans called for Rousey appearing on every Raw leading to WrestleMania.

Rousey is set to team up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34