Ronda Rousey On CM Punk Possibly Returning To The WWE

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey commented on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE at some point in the near future. Here is what she had to say:

“I think everybody on Earth would love to see him back in WWE, and I would completely fall all over myself and be honoured if he wanted to be involved with me in any way, shape or form. But also, it’s not all about everyone else. It’s his life and it’s about him. He’s doing what he enjoys, what he’s passionate about and what brings out the best of him.

I’m sure there’s a lot of people that wish I would come back to fighting, but you know what, I don’t fight for them, and he doesn’t wrestle for us. He should do what he wants to do and what makes him into the person he feels like he’s meant to be. If that’s fighting right now, then all the power to him. Fight to your hearts content.

Everyone in the world knows he has a gift for wrestling and he has something special, and if he ever feels like sharing it with us again, then hell yeah, please, even if it’s not with me, I just hope I’m there to see it. If he never wants to get back in that ring again, he has every reason not to, and all the respect in the world from me.”