Ronda Rousey On Possible UFC Return, Her WrestleMania 34 Match, More

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Ellen (transcript via Wrestlinginc.com). Here are the highlights:

Her WrestleMania Match:

“I can’t think of the last time I was so excited for anything, [where] I’m like really looking forward to it.”

Describing WWE:

“WWE, I describe it as a live TV show about a wrestling tournament where everyone does their own stunts,” Rousey said. “It’s not fake fighting, it’s scripted. So when I got slapped across the face [by Stephanie McMahon on RAW], that was a real slap, there’s no real way to fake that.”

Would she go back to UFC?:

“I’m just doing what I enjoy and WWE is what I enjoy right now.”