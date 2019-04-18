Ronda Rousey Photographed Wearing Cast After Breaking Her Hand At WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey was photographed Wednesday with a large cast on her right hand.

As seen in the following photo, courtesy of TMZ Sports, Rousey was sporting the cast while making her way into a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

Ronda Rousey Bandaged Up After Reportedly Breaking Hand at Wrestlemania https://t.co/LrcTUuVAwy — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 18, 2019

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer initially reported last week that Rousey suffered a “severely broken hand” in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Meltzer, however, then reported today that Rousey actually broke her right little finger, which she underwent surgery for last Sunday.

Rousey posted a video of doctors checking out her hand after the match — she got emotional when she realized something was wrong (go to 13:00).

The Raw after WrestleMania 35 was to have been Rousey’s final WWE appearance for the foreseeable future. She’s under contract until April 10, 2021, but only committed to working regularly until WrestleMania 35.

Rousey has said numerous times that she’s looking to start a family, and among the WWE creative team, her storylines were written with the idea that she was leaving. What happens next is largely up to her. WWE officials are hopeful she can return either later this year or in early 2020. Rousey, however, has given no clear indication of her next move.

While Rousey’s return date is uncertain, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that she’s tentatively scheduled to face Lynch at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.