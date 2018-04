Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that

Ronda Rousey actually asked to be paired up with Paul Heyman but officials in WWE vetoed the idea. Rousey wanted Heyman as a spokesperson.

It’s believed that with Rousey as a face against heel authority figures but by adding Heyman to the story would confuse fans.

It was noted that WWE doesn’t want Rousey to be seen as a heel and so she won’t be on screen with Heyman any time soon.