Ronda Rousey Reportedly Wrestling At WWE Money In The Bank PPV

POST Wrestling is reporting that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to wrestle at WWE’s Money in the Bank event. As of this writing, her opponent for this event has yet to be revealed but should become clear after tonight’s WWE Raw.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.