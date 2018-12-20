Ronda Rousey Says Becky Lynch Stole Her Underwear

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey isn’t going away anytime soon.

At WWE TLC, Asuka beat Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Asuka owes part of her victory to Rousey. Lynch and Flair were battling atop one of the ladders when the Raw Women’s Champion showed up. Rousey pushed the ladder over, sending Lynch and Flair out of the ring.

That gave Asuka a clear path to the title.

Rousey took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain her actions, and take more shots at Lynch and Flair.

Never one to back down from a war of words, Lynch fired back.

Rousey responded by saying Lynch stole her underwear.

In response, Lynch called Flair a “little freak.”

Lynch also took aim at Flair.

Flair chimed in, but only responded to Rousey saying she got lucky at TLC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR