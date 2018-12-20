Ronda Rousey Says Becky Lynch Stole Her Underwear

The feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey isn’t going away anytime soon.

At WWE TLC, Asuka beat Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Asuka owes part of her victory to Rousey. Lynch and Flair were battling atop one of the ladders when the Raw Women’s Champion showed up. Rousey pushed the ladder over, sending Lynch and Flair out of the ring.

That gave Asuka a clear path to the title.

Rousey took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain her actions, and take more shots at Lynch and Flair.

Never one to back down from a war of words, Lynch fired back.

I remember now you said I attacked you with your “pants down,” you little weirdo. Not going to lie though, I did walk in to your dressing room and see an ass – but it was fully dressed. pic.twitter.com/NTAYxf745f — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2018

Rousey responded by saying Lynch stole her underwear.

I’m a little weirdo!? You’re the one jumping on me while I’m getting changed in the locker room #BackwardsBullshitBecky #iknowyouleftwithmyunderwear — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 19, 2018

In response, Lynch called Flair a “little freak.”

Just how hard were you kicked in the jaw that one time you little freak? https://t.co/S6sxbQujZk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2018

Lynch also took aim at Flair.

Hey Charlotte, I’ve replied to Ronnie now, so you can come along behind me, copy me, and put wooo at the end. You know like you do in work. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2018

Flair chimed in, but only responded to Rousey saying she got lucky at TLC.