Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan recently to talk about various topics including her transition to the WWE.

“It’s uniquely challenging,” Rousey said. “I think it’s a marriage between fighting and acting really. And it’s like doing Broadway, except for everyone does their own stunts and everyone is kinda making it up as they go along.”

Rousey is slated to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam.