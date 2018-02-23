Ronda Rousey Slated To Be Inducted Into International Sports Hall Of Fame

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, who will join the WWE roster at this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on March 3.



The 2018 Class will also include former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, The Amazing Race host and bungee jumper Phil Keoghan and world powerlifting champions Dr. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd.