Ronda Rousey Speaks Out About Her Match With Sasha Banks

In a new video published to her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey opened up about her match with Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble:

“I’m super excited! I’m really super excited! When I found out, Oh, I marked out super hard, I did. I was being like, ‘Don’t be a mark on Sasha,’ which I’m totally like a mark on her sometimes. It’s gonna be awesome. … This is my dream match and I’m so excited. One reason why I’m really excited to have a match with Sasha is just there’s so many things that only me and her can be able to do.”

“Very, very small and very, very durable is not a very common combination. There’s certain things with Nia that I can only do with Nia because she’s so much bigger and stronger than me. There’s so many things with Sasha that I will be able to do with her because of how athletic and just knowledgeable of wrestling she is. I’m really excited because I’m going to learn so much.”

“I’m just gonna be so much better in the ring for having absorbed everything that I can from her. We’re both faces, you don’t really get to work with each other. I’ve been able to watch her a lot and be in some tag-team matches with her and try to absorb things that way, but it’s different. You learn things different, moving around with somebody.”

“I’m excited to see what the promotion for this match is gonna be like. I would really like to bring the Four Horsewomen into the discussion because it needs to be addressed and it hasn’t been, so far. I think it’s a point of contention for all of us and everyone involved is just bursting with things to say. And I think this is finally the time to get some of it out.”