Ronda Rousey Storyline Update, WWE Stars React To Mosque Shootings

Ronda Rousey has been fined by WWE as a result of her unprofessional actions last Monday night on Raw. Due to the confidentiality of Rousey’s contract, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed. Appropriate action has been taken.
– Mustafa Ali and Nikki Cross commented on the Mosque shootings that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand:
I woke up today and felt angry. Bitter. Sad. Infuriated over the loss of human life. Trying to make sense of the senseless. Then I realised, that’s not what we need. Love is our strength. Only light can drive out the darkness. Stop the hate. https://t.co/r6k1BN2oxN
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 15, 2019