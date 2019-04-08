Ronda Rousey Suffered An Injury At WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey broke her right hand from throwing punches during her match last night at WrestleMania 35. According to F4WOnline.com, the injury is “significant.”

Rousey’s final WWE appearance for an undetermined period of time was scheduled for Raw tonight in Brooklyn, New York. As of this afternoon, it’s unclear whether she’ll appear on the show.

In the main event of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch took down Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Lynch secured victory by pinning Rousey.