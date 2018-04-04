Ronda Rousey Talks About Wanting To Work With CM Punk

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Ronda Rousey appeared on ESPN today promoting WrestleMania 34. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of 411 Mania).

Nervous for her WrestleMania debut: “I’m extremely nervous. But nerves bring out the best in me, and the world should be ready for the best of me.”

Who she would want to work with: “I would really love to work with CM Punk. But um, I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Possible Punk return: “No, I wish I did. I wish I was breaking the news right now that me and CM Punk are taking over the world together, but no, I’ve got no news to break. Just pleading eyes.”

