Ronda Rousey Talks About Wanting To Work With CM Punk

Ronda Rousey appeared on ESPN today promoting WrestleMania 34. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of 411 Mania).

Nervous for her WrestleMania debut: “I’m extremely nervous. But nerves bring out the best in me, and the world should be ready for the best of me.”

Who she would want to work with: “I would really love to work with CM Punk. But um, I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Possible Punk return: “No, I wish I did. I wish I was breaking the news right now that me and CM Punk are taking over the world together, but no, I’ve got no news to break. Just pleading eyes.”