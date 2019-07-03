Ronda Rousey Teases Her Return, Will Ospreay Responds To Seth Rollins

– Ronda Rousey teased her return to wrestling with a new YouTube video entitled “Ronda Misses It” which featured a cameo from D-Von Dudley.
– Will Ospreay responded to Seth Rollins’ public apology with the following message:
Apology accepted.
Just buy me a Nando’s ;) 😂
Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love.
Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019