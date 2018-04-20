Ronda Rousey Thanks Natalya For Believing In Her In Social Media Post

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey took to her official Instagram account on Friday to thank Natalya for helping her with pro wrestling training and believing in her.

Rousey, who is good friends with Natalya, made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 earlier this month by teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She wrote the following:

“@natbynature showing me how to do the sharpshooter at @santino_bros – back when I was still training in secret before the Royal Rumble, she took the time to fly out just to help, was trustworthy enough to keep my training a secret, and passed along 3rd generation knowledge and experience I’m still clamoring to collect. Thank you for believing in me when I had been dismissed by so many others.”