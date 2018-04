WWE sent out the following:

Ronda Rousey to appear on E!’s “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry”

Following her memorable in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, will appear on E!’s “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.”

Rousey’s enlightening experience with the renowned Tyler Henry airs Wednesday, April 11, at 9/8 C.