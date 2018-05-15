Ronda Rousey To Make Her In-Ring WWE Raw Debut This Summer?

It appears that Ronda Rousey will wrestle her first match on WWE Monday Night Raw this July as an article posted by WKBW is advertising the event as well as Rousey’s in-ring Raw debut at this upcoming show. Here is the promotional material:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Former UFC star Ronda Rousey will make her Buffalo wrestling debut, as WWE Monday Night Raw returns to the Queen City this summer.

WWE RAW superstars such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will wrestle in Buffalo on July 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday and will cost between $19 and $119. You can buy tickets on tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.